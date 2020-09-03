Reports: Saints enter derby to sign Jadeveon Clowney

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly jumped into the fray for Jadeveon Clowney and are making a late push to sign the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

NFL Network reports that Saints head coach Sean Payton has spoken multiple times with the coveted free agent, who is also reportedly drawing interest from the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Will Clowney sign by Monday?

ESPN reports that the Titans are also making a “strong push” for Clowney and that both Tennessee and New Orleans hope to have him on the practice field by Monday. The Saints are working to create salary cap space in the event they land Clowney, according to NFL Network.

Clowney, 27, played for the Seahawks last season after being traded from the Houston Texans. He made three Pro Bowls with the Texans and is the biggest prize remaining on the free agent market.

Clowney tallied just three sacks last season as he was hampered by a core injury that required offseason surgery. In his previous three Pro Bowl seasons with the Texans, Clowney tallied 24.5 sacks, 53 tackles for loss and 59 quarterback hits.

The Saints, Seahawks and Titans are all coming off playoff seasons and have high hopes for 2020 that signing Clowney would surely bolster.

