Report: Sabitzer given telling off by Dortmund bosses

Following his public criticism of Nuri Sahin, Marcel Sabitzer was reportedly given a dressing down by the Borussia Dortmund bosses.

It raised a few eyebrows when Marcel Sabitzer publicly complained about his position at Borussia Dortmund this season following the club's 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge last month.

In a post-match interview, the Austria international made no secret of his frustration at being deployed as a winger rather than his preferred central midfield role by BVB coach Nuri Sahin.

“The number 6 position is better. It's a completely different game for me than playing in the middle. It is not my ideal position. But you play where the coach puts you. You have to respect that,” said Sabitzer.

According to Bild, his comments didn't go down well with the Borussia Dortmund bosses, who subsequently gave him a dressing down in the boardroom.

Commenting on Sabitzer's criticism, BVB boss Lars Ricken recently said:

“It is important that in a situation like this, individual interests do not take centre stage, but that everyone puts themselves at the service of the team.”

Sabitzer has started Dortmund's last two games from the bench.