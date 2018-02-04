Report: Ryan Shazier has regained movement in his legs





Of all the amazing storylines to come from Super Bowl Sunday this year, it might be hard to top the news out of Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has regained movement in his legs and has begun a regular walking routine. Shazier suffered a horrific injury on December 4 after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Two days later, the linebacker was receiving spinal stabilization surgery.

News about his condition has been scarce since then, if not vaguely encouraging. Shazier would go on to show up at a few Steelers games before they were eventually eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. And while the sight of Shazier cheering on his teammates from a skybox was reassuring, there was still little information about the status of his recovery. At least that was the case until earlier this week when he was released from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute.

Schefter notes that the next three to six months will prove crucial in Shazier’s recovery as his team begins to understand just how much function he can regain.

Still, it’s hard not to be amazed by the progress Shazier has made already. After many assumed the worst with his injury, news like this on the final Sunday of the season is certainly worth cherishing.

