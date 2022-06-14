Report: Russian court again extends pretrial detention for WNBA's Brittney Griner

A Russian court again extended the pretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.

It is the second time in a month that Griner's stay in custody has been extended. On May 13, a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.

Griner, 31, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, when she was stopped at Sheremetyevo International Airport for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her carry-on luggage. The drug charge carries a potential 10-year prison sentence.

The U.S. government has said the two-time Olympic gold medalist was wrongfully detained and that they are working to obtain her release.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday that department officials learned of the extension in her detention only through Tass, which he said was problematic.

“This case is problematic from top to bottom,” he said. “It is precisely why we have characterized Brittney Griner as an unlawful detainee. It’s precisely why we are doing everything we can to seek and to affect her prompt release from Russian detention.”

Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, May 13, 2022.

State Department officials and staff members of the Mercury met Monday to discuss Griner's case.

“It’s something that we’ve all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they’re working on it,” Mercury guard Diana Taurasi said in a statement.

“Anything that we can do on our side to amplify and to put B.G. first will be our No. 1 priority.”

Last month, the State Department said that Griner had her case reassigned to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Contributing: Associated Press

