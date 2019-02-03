Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks Haven't Discussed New Deal

Russell Wilson has only one year left on his current contract, but he and the Seattle Seahawks have not yet discussed an extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The two sides have reportedly not even talked to each other about whether or not they want to make a new deal happen or the parameters of a new contract, but Schefter reports a new deal is expected to bring a record-setting annual salary that would top the $33.5 million per year Aaron Rodgers got with his new contract with the Packers before the start of the 2018 season.

Schefter adds that the potential work stoppage in 2021 could also complicate a potential new contract. Wilson is going to make $17 million in 2019, and if he plays out that last year on his current deal, it could set him up to receive multiple franchise tags instead of getting a new long-term deal, like what happened with Kirk Cousins during his last two seasons in Washington.

Wilson signed his current four-year deal with the Seahawks at the opening of training camp in 2015.

In his season-ending press conference, coach Pete Carroll said extending Wilson is "very much in our plans" this offseason.

Coming off his fifth Pro Bowl nod in seven NFL seasons, Wilson plans to participate in the Yankees spring training.

Seattle drafted Wilson in the third round in 2012 and he's already helped guide the team to a Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl appearance. The Seahawks went 10-6 this season as Wilson reached the playoffs for the sixth time in his career.