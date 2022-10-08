Report: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    1/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    2/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    3/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks out to greet teammates after a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    4/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks out to greet teammates after a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles on a hit against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Wilson recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    5/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles on a hit against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Wilson recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    6/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    7/7

    Colts Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks out to greet teammates after a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles on a hit against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Wilson recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ARNIE STAPLETON
·3 min read

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder.

The Broncos didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press for confirmation of NFL Network's report Saturday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained latissimus dorsi, an injury that's more common in baseball players and isn't typically treated with an injection.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys' training camp last year. He didn't throw for a month to let his injury heal.

The Broncos don't play again until Monday night, Oct. 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) following their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Wilson popped up on the injury report Tuesday and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback's throwing shoulder had been “dinged up” in Denver's 32-23 loss at Las Vegas last weekend.

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes Thursday night, when he was evaluated for a concussion after attempting a tackle on one of his two interceptions. He stayed in the game after being cleared by medical staff.

After the game, which ended with his incompletion into the end zone to a well-covered Courtland Sutton, Wilson huddled with Hackett at his locker for an extended time. He was still in full uniform, including pads, when he met with the media an hour after the game.

Wilson briefly mentioned “battling” shoulder discomfort in his postgame comments but didn't blame the injury for his poor performance in which he threw two key interceptions and didn't see a wide-open KJ Hamler on the final play in overtime.

“I was battling, obviously, just the shoulder and all that, and just trying to play quickly,” Wilson said. “We should have won that game. Should have won it. Like I said, it’s on me.”

On Saturday, Wilson quoted Winston Churchill in a tweet: ““If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Wilson and Hackett, a first-time head coach, are off to a rocky start in Denver, where fans have booed the offense — which is averaging just 14.6 points per game — in all three home games. Thousands of fans streamed to the exits Thursday night before the overtime coin toss.

Wilson has completed 59.4% of his throws with four touchdown passes and three interceptions through five games. He's been sacked 16 times and is 2 for 18 on throws into the end zone after Stephon Gilmore's end zone interception led to the Colts' tying field goal with 5 seconds left in regulation and his pass breakup in the end zone sealed Indy's stunning win in overtime.

The Broncos acquired the nine-time Pro Bowler from Seattle in March in a blockbuster trade that cost them three players and five draft picks, including two first-rounders. The new ownership group gave Wilson a $245 million contract extension before Wilson had taken his first snap for Denver.

The Broncos were widely seen as a playoff contender after the arrivals of Hackett and Wilson, the sixth different starting QB in six seasons. But a rash of injuries complicate matters as they try to jumpstart Denver's stagnant offense.

In the last week, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and leading rusher Javonte Williams (knee) were lost for the season. The Broncos lost their leading receiver from 2021 when Tim Patrick tore an ACL in August.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Drugs worth £15.5 million seized by Royal Navy warship in Middle East

    The haul has a wholesale value of £15.5 million, according to the National Crime Agency.

  • Blast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's war

    A powerful blast damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree instructing tighter security for the bridge as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p