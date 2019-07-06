Report: Russell Westbrook, Thunder discussing next steps, which includes possibility of a trade

ESPN reports Russell Westbrook and the Thunder are discussing the star's next steps. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

With former teammate Paul George on his way to Los Angeles to play with Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, ESPN reported Saturday that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher are in talks with Thunder general manager Sam Presti about the 2017 league MVP’s next steps.

ESPN Sources: Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher are engaged with OKC GM Sam Presti on next steps for the All-Star guard, including the possibility of trade this summer. https://t.co/S69nu8Phqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Westbrook signed a five-year, $205 million extension to stay in Oklahoma City back in 2017. The former UCLA Bruin has four years and $170 million remaining on that deal. George’s trade for several draft picks, however, could foreshadow a shakeup to the Thunder’s roster.

George, a finalist for the league MVP award this year, was offloaded to the Clippers on Friday night in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five future first-round picks, and two pick swaps. The 29-year-old signed a three-year extension with Oklahoma City last summer, deciding not to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

The fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Westbrook has spent his entire 11-year career in Oklahoma City, averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and 8.4 assists.

