Report: Roma open talks with Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson

Roma have switched objectives to further strengthen their defense prior to the transfer deadline.

After being linked with Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol and Empoli’s Saba Goglichidze, Roma have now shifted their attention to the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Marco Conterio of Tuttomercatoweb, Nelsson is Roma’s current priority which explains their decision to halt talks with Empoli for Goglichidze.

Conterio reports that talks between Roma and Galatasaray are well underway for the transfer of the 26-year-old centreback.

The Giallorossi are making rapid progress in their talks with the possibility of signing Nelsson on loan with a buy option.