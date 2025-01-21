Report: Roma launch talks with Francesco Farioli

Roma have reportedly launched talks with Ajax manager Francesco Farioli as their potential next long-term head coach.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Farioli has recently emerged as a concrete option to replace Claudio Ranieri at the end of the season.

The newspaper claims Roma have already made contact with Farioli who is currently leading Ajax after concluding his experience with Nice at the end of the last season.

During the Christmas holidays, Roma sounded out the manager’s availability, who had contacts with both Florent Ghisolfi and Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri got a positive impression, even if the final evaluations will take a little more time.

Farioli has a contract with Ajax until 2027 and at the moment he is performing a sort of miracle, considering that the Dutch summer budget was 2.5 million euros.