Report on RM of Hoodoo Regular June Meeting

The regular meeting of the council of the RM of Hoodoo was held on June 8, 2022, with the following members of council in attendance, Reeve Derreck Kolla along with Councillors Eugene Jungwirth, Reg Wedewer, Donavin Reding, Bruce Cron and Don Gable, and CAO Joan Corneil. Councillor Hal Diederichs joined the meeting at 1:43 pm and Cllr. Cron left the meeting at 2 pm. Reeve Kolla called the meeting to order at 8:10 am. With the presentation of the agenda, Reeve Kolla declared a Conflict of Interest with agenda item 10.6 after which Cllr. Gabel moved that the agenda be adopted as presented. Crd.

First on the agenda was the reading of the minutes of the last meeting. With the reading of the April 13 minutes, Cllr. Cron moved that the April 13, 2022 Regular Meeting minutes be approved. Crd. Next the minutes of the May Special Meeting were read, and Cllr. Reding moved that the May 13, 2022 Special Meeting minutes be approved. Crd.

CAO Corneil presented the communications received since the last regular meeting namely from APAS regarding membership, SARM regarding the Beaver Control Program, another from SARM regarding tax rate changes, Kathy Evans of Birch Hills regarding a local government seminar, the POWL April newsletter, Horizon Fertilizers regarding moving their storage tanks from #777, SAMA’s annual report, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency regarding the launch of the Provincial Fire Service Minimum Standards Guide, and Wakaw Lake Regional Park regarding the Annual Financial Statements. In relation to these communications, Cllr. Wedewer moved that the APAS membership information be received and filed (Crd), Cllr. Jungwirth moved that the information received about the Beaver Program be received and filed (Crd), Cllr. Diederichs moved that the SARM tax rate information be received and filed (Crd), Cllr. Gabel moved that the Local Government Seminar information be received and filed (Crd), and Cllr. Cron moved that the POWL newsletter be received and filed (Crd), Cllr. Wedewer moved that the SAMA Annual Report be received and filed (Crd), and Cllr. Jungwirth moved that the SPSA Fire Service Minimum Standards Guide be received and filed (Crd). Cllr. Reding moved that the request from Horizon Fertilizers to move the storage tanks from the #777 site to their main yard located south of Cudworth on Highway #2 be approved and that the costs related to the road haul agreement be calculated to the time that the move of the assets has been completed. Crd. Cllr. Diederichs moved that the Wakaw Lake Regional Park Annual Financial Statements be accepted. Crd. And finally, Cllr. Gabel moved that the verbal report from the administrator regarding the approval of a grant for Summer Jobs be received. Crd. Cllr. Cron moved that a letter from a resident regarding West Osze Lane closure be moved to be read under Delegations. Crd.

Reeve Kolla moved that at 9:00 am the Public Hearing for the consideration of Bylaw #03 of 2022 be opened. Crd. Reeve Kolla moved that as the comments have been read and there is no further correspondence or presentation the public hearing for Bylaw #03 of 2022 be closed at 9:01 am. Crd. Further to Bylaw #03 of 2022, Cllr. Reding moved that Bylaw #03 of 2022 a Bylaw to amend Bylaw 14 of 2018 – Eliminating the necessity of a communal wastewater treatment system in the Motorhome (MH) district be placed on the table under Order of Business-Unfinished Bylaws. Crd.

The next order of business on the agenda was hearing from delegations. Gary Jakeman and Bart Zimmer presented to Council their application to Saskatchewan Geographic Names Program to change the name of Salinaty Lake as the name implies that the lake is saline, which it is not, and gives an “undeserved negative impression”. Cllr. Wedewer moved that a letter of endorsement regarding the renaming of Salinaty Lake to Isinger Lake be approved. Crd. Cllr. Jungwirth moved that the Gerwing’s receive a refund on the appeal fee paid in 2018. Crd. Mr Ken Campbell’s presentation regarding a potential Cudsaskwa Rec Area was met with a request that he bring project proposals and plan to Council for consideration. At 10:00 am Pinter gave an update on the Smuts grid project. Council also heard from Lisa and Marcel Hubert and Trish and Harvey Dionne regarding the Road Closure Bylaw and a letter from a resident regarding the West Osze Lane closure. No motions were made in relation to these presentations.

During the Reeve and Councillors Forum, Cllr. Gabel spoke of the issue with trailers parked in the ditches at Schitka Beach and Cllr. Cron moved that administration is directed to post signs on Schitka Beach indicating that a trailer parked within the road allowance must be hooked to a vehicle and cannot remain there for longer than 72 hours or it will be towed. Crd. Cllr. Gabel also brought forward the concerns of a rate payers to the level of the weir. Cllr. Cron moved that administration is directed to contact and engineer to determine the level of the weir. Crd. Regarding a proposal to tender and engineering firm to complete a lake study, Reeve Kolla moved that the item regarding the tender for engineering services be tabled. Crd.

The Reports of Administration were next on the agenda with the Foreman of the RM giving a verbal report. Cllr. Reding moved that the Foreman’s verbal report be received. Crd. CAO Corneil presented her Administration/Development Reports and Cllr. Wedewer moved that the report from the administrator for May/June be accepted. Crd. With the presentation of the List of Accounts Payable for Approval, Cllr. Jungwirth moved to approve the following Lists of Accounts: Batches #2022-0051: $15,124.40; 2000-00055: $7,769.53; 2022-00056: $610,096.33; 2022-00059: $2,150.00; 2022-00060: $68,269.55; 2022-00061: $52,076.11; 2022-00064: $2,150.00; 2022-00066: $18,593.15; 2022-00068: $39,873.73; 2022-00070: $239,088.53 for total payments of $1,050,934.33. Crd. This was followed by the presentation of the Financial Report to which Cllr. Diederichs moved that the Financial Statements and Bank Reconciliation for April and May 2022 be approved. Crd.

Council broke for lunch at 12:09 pm and reconvened at 12:50 pm.

After reconvening Council turned to Unfinished Business. The report from Kirsch Construction regarding the fencing and road haul agreement relating to the Gulansky pit was presented and Cllr. Reding moved that the road haul agreement with Kirsch Construction indicate that hauling would be from the Gulansky pit east to Range Road 2245 and/or from the Gulansky pit west to Range Road 2251, south to Township Road 434, west on Township Road 434 to Highway #2. Crd.

The next order of business dealt with Bylaws. The Unfinished Bylaw 03 of 2022- relating to the decommissioning of waste water system at Wacasa was brought forward and Cllr. Gabel moved that Bylaw 03 of 2022 receive second reading. Crd. Cllr. Reding next moved that Bylaw #03 of 2022 – A Bylaw to Amend Bylaw 14 of 2018 section 13.4.9 e) be read a third time and passed, and the Bylaw #03 of 2022 be now adopted, sealed and signed by the Reeve and CAO. Crd.

Reeve Kolla moved that Council move to Committee of the Whole in-camera at 1:10 pm to discuss land, legal, labour and/or strategic planning according to the Municipalities Act Sec 120. Crd. Reeve Kolla moved to reconvene the meeting at 3:13 pm.

Regarding the Draft Audited Financials, Cllr. Wedewer moved that Council authorizes a transfer of $87,864 into Roads Reserve at December 31, 2021, for sale of gravel relating to the Smuts Grid project in 2021. Crd. Cllr. Jungwirth moved that Council approves the Financial Statements as presented for the year ending December 31, 2021. Crd.

Cllr. Wedewer moved that $256,745.40 be transferred from reserves to general. Crd.

Cllr. Gabel moved that Terry Galambos, Syd Balone and Ashley Pfeiffer receive an increase to $25/hr. Crd.

Having received a one quote for the North Building Foundation, Cllr. Diederichs moved that administration is directed to seek out further quotes and if none are forthcoming, to accept the quote from Kova. Crd.

Regarding the date of the next meeting, Cllr. Wedewer moved that the next meeting be at the call of the chair. Crd.

Cll.r Jungwirth moved that this meeting be adjourned at 4:38 pm. Crd

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

