Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino denied a Times Union report that he was interested in the newly open Siena job, reports the Courier Journal.

The Times Union reported that Roddy Valente, a friend who ?co-owns the Kentucky Oaks contender Coach Rocks with Pitino, said the former coach "wants to to discuss the opening with Siena officials."

Pitno said "nope," it wasn't true in response in a text message to the Courier Journal

Pitino was fired by Louisville after his program was implicated in the FBI's multi-year probe into widespread bribery, wire fraud and corruption in college basketball recruiting. The coach is accused of facilitating a $100,000 payment to the family of Brian Bowen, a former Louisville commit who has transferred to South Carolina.

But Pitino has maintained his innocence the entire time, despite multiple scandals in recent years.

The job at Siena opened after coach Jimmy Patsos resigned amid allegations of abuse. His team went 8–24 this season.

Pitino led the Cardinals to three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and one National Championship, but because of a recent NCAA ruling, only one Elite Eight appearance remains in the record books—the other two, as well as the Final Fours and the lone national championship, are no longer official.