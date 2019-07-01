Richard Panik signs 4-year, $10 million contract with Capitals
Richard Panik has officially signed a four-year contract on Monday with the Washington Capitals with an average annual value of $2.5 million.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie originally reported that he expected the deal to come to fruition on Sunday night.
Sounds like Richard Panik will be heading to WSH on a four-year contract. AAV could be somewhere north of $2.5M.
— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019
Panik scored 14 goals and 33 points in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2018-19 regular season.
The veteran winger has featured for Slovakia in several international competitions, putting up seven points at the 2019 IIHF Worlds.
Panik’s best season came in 2016-17, where he played a full 82 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, notching 22 goals and 22 assists.
More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports