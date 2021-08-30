Report reveals US decision to keep open Kabul airport gate before attack

A gate at Kabul airport was kept open by US commanders to allow the UK to continue evacuating personnel despite warnings of an imminent “mass casualty event”, according to a leaked US report.

US forces had planned to close Abbey gate on Thursday afternoon because it was deemed to be at the “highest risk”, according to classified notes of video conference discussions among senior military figures just 24 hours before the attack, which were obtained by Politico.

However, R Adm Peter Vasely, the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan, said it would remain open for longer as British forces had “accelerated their draw down” from the Baron hotel, the location at which Afghan nationals and British citizens were processed before the evacuation.

The suicide bombing and gun attack later that evening at Abbey gate resulted in the deaths of at least 170 Afghans and 13 US service members.

The Pentagon criticised the leaking of the call details reported in Politico, telling the news website: “This story is based on the unlawful disclosure of classified information and internal deliberations of a sensitive nature.

“As soon as we became aware of the material divulged to the reporter, we engaged Politico at the highest levels to prevent the publication of information that would put our troops and our operations at the airport at greater risk. We condemn the unlawful disclosure of classified information and oppose the publication of a story based on it while a dangerous operation is ongoing.”

Musa Popal, a 60-year-old shopkeeper from London, and Mohamed Niazi, a 29-year-old taxi driver from Hampshire, were among those killed after a terrorist wearing a suicide vest walked into the crowd at the gate.

According to a classified note, Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said: “I don’t believe people get the incredible amount of risk on the ground.”

Later that afternoon plans to close the gate were set out, but the US decided to keep it open longer so Britain could continue evacuating people from the nearby hotel. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told Politico: “Throughout Operation Pitting we have worked closely with the US to ensure the safe evacuation of thousands of people.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the American victims of the senseless attacks in Kabul and continue to offer our full support to our closest ally.”

France, Britain and Germany had hoped to win backing for a proposal to the UN security council for a UN-patrolled safe zone around Kabul airport to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan.

However, western powers instead swung behind a watered down resolution that says it “expects” the Taliban to honour a commitment to allow Afghans to leave the country and “requests” that Kabul airport be securely reopened, but falls short of demanding a UN-sponsored safe zone.