Report: Redskins to sign former Ravens 1st-round WR Breshad Perriman after missing out on Josh Gordon

The Washington Redskins have agreed to sign former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Ravens drafted Perriman in the first round of the 2015 draft. NFL Network reports that the move came after Washington was in the mix to trade for Josh Gordon before the New England Patriots made a deal for the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver.

Perriman struggled to play up to first-round status

The Ravens cut the 24-year-old before the season after he struggled to live up to his lofty expectations. He missed his rookie season with a PCL tear and has made 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns since.

The Redskins, who reportedly had no interest in signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, are in need of depth behind Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson.

