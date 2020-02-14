Report: Redskins release CB Josh Norman

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman didn’t have a long reunion with his former head coach Ron Rivera. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo, Norman has been released by the Redskins.

Norman, who made his debut in 2012, had several seasons of elite production when he was with the Carolina Panthers, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2015. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Redskins before the 2016 season, but unfortunately those elite numbers didn’t follow him to Washington.

Over four seasons with the Redskins he intercepted seven passes and forced eight fumbles, well off the pace of even just his final season with the Panthers, during which he’d intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns. He also had a habit of getting lost in coverage and rode the bench in the late portion of the 2019 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Redskins will save just under $12.5 million in cap space by releasing Norman now, and take a $3 million hit in dead money.

Norman was widely seen as a candidate to be cut due to his less than impressive performance and large salary, but there was a slim chance that the hiring of Rivera, Norman’s skipper in Carolina, might help him keep his job. No dice, unfortunately.

On the plus side, Norman now gets to join his former Panthers teammate Greg Olsen in early free agency. They now have over a month to find new teams before NFL free agency kicks off on March 18. Norman seems ready for whatever comes next.

Now Let’s go get this chip! 🐺 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 14, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: