Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to have surgery for foot injury, miss first 2 games
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is reportedly expected to miss time with a foot injury that will require a surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
The hope is that the 27-year-old will only miss the first couple of games, per the report.
#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games. https://t.co/gkCiVoGuI3
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023
Baltimore's preseason started with a 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, but as a Pro Bowler in three of the past four seasons, Humphrey didn't take the field.
He reportedly missed training camp Wednesday after leaving practice Tuesday with a slight limp and still appearing for a news conference that day.
Humphrey is set to miss the Ravens Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans and also seems likely to remain sidelined for the team's division game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This story will be updated.