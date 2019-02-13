Report: Ravens Agree to Trade QB Joe Flacco to Broncos After 11 Seasons in Baltimore

The Ravens agreed to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to the Broncos on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Baltimore will receive a 2019 fourth-round pick in return, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore after being drafted out of Delaware in 2008. He led Baltimore to the playoffs six times and won Super Bowl XLVII over the 49ers. Flacco is the Ravens' all-time leader in wins, touchdown passes and passing yards. He sports a 96–67 career record

The former No. 18 overall pick was officially benched for rookie Lamar Jackson in December. Flacco started nine games for Baltimore in 2018, going 4–5 while throwing for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jackson led the Ravens to the playoffs with a 6–1 regular-season record before falling to the Chargers in the AFC playoffs.

Denver signed former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum before the 2018 season. Keenum went 6–10 as Denver's starter with 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year. His contract will expire after the 2019 season.

The Broncos finished No. 24 in scoring last season en route to a third-place finish in the AFC West. Head coach Vance Joseph was fired on Dec. 31 and replaced by former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.