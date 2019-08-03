Report: Raptors to play NBA opening night against Pelicans

October 22nd will feature a couple key matchups. (Getty)

The reigning NBA Champions will kick off their title defence on opening night of the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Expected opening night of 2019-20 NBA season: Oct. 22, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Planned games for opening night: Los Angeles Lakers/LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors/New Orleans Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2019

October 22nd will headline two marquee games as Zion Williamson makes his highly anticipated debut against the defending champs, while Kawhi Leonard returns home to the Los Angeles Clippers to face the hallway rival Los Angeles Lakers.

You only have to wait 80 more days until the Toronto Raptors are back in action, not that we’re counting or anything.

However, the wait to see Kawhi Leonard return to Toronto is a little longer. The key member of the club’s 2019 championship roster reportedly won’t be coming back until Dec. 11. That’s 130 days to be exact. Once again though, who’s counting?





Mark down December 11th on your calendar. The Klaw returns to Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/kYi34MLqjN — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 2, 2019

