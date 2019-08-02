Report: Raptors to host Celtics on Christmas Day

The Toronto Raptors are finally getting a Christmas Day game.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the reigning champions will play host to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 25 as part of the NBA’s annual Christmas showcase.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite being one of the winningest franchises in the league over the past half-decade, the Raptors have consistently been overlooked on Christmas while lesser teams like the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards have taken the spotlight. Although it is relatively insignificant, it grew to become one of the biggest gripes within the Raptors fanbase.

The Raptors’ only other appearance on Christmas was in 2001, when Toronto took on New York at the height of Vinsanity. The only two franchises with fewer appearances on Christmas than Toronto remain the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies, who are both stuck on zero.

Aside from Raptors-Celtics, the other four matchups this Christmas include: Clippers-Lakers, Pelicans-Nuggets, Rockets-Warriors and Bucks-76ers.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports