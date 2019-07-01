Report: Raptors sign Valencia sharpshooter Matt Thomas to 3-year deal

No, it’s not Kawhi Leonard, and it’s not even Danny Green, but the Toronto Raptors did make a signing on July 1.

According to Varlas Nikos of Eurohoops.net, Valencia shooting guard Matt Thomas has exercised his opt-out to join the Raptors on a three-year, $4.2 million deal, Shams Charania reports.

The 24-year-old Thomas went undrafted in 2017 after four seasons at Iowa State. Following a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League, Thomas signed to play with Monbus Obradoiro and Valencia in the Spanish ACB.

Thomas’s best trait by far is his marksmaship. In his most recent season with Valencia, Thomas averaged 11.4 points in 20.3 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from deep and 54.5 percent from 2-point range. Thomas, who stands 6-foot-4, can play both on or off the ball and is not afraid to let it fly.

The signing of Thomas should have no impact on the Raptors’ ability to re-sign Leonard or Green. In all likelihood, this was a deal made to address roster depth by taking a flyer on a young and unproven shooter.

