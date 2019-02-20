Report: Raptors sign guard Jodie Meeks to 10-day contract



The Toronto Raptors continue to add to their roster by signing Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract on Tuesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Jodie Meeks is signing a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The 31-year-old shooting guard hasn’t played since the 2017-18 season when he came off the bench for the Washington Wizards.

They traded Meeks to the Milwaukee Bucks in October who went on to waive him.

He served a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program in April and hasn’t played in an NBA game since. The punishment prevented him from being a part of Washington’s postseason roster — a squad that met Toronto in the first round last spring.

The Raptors will be the seventh NBA team of his career. Other than the Wizards and Bucks, he’s played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

In 531 career games, Meeks has averaged 9.3 points and shot 37.2% from beyond the arc in 22.6 minutes of action.

Toronto has until Thursday to make the deal official and meet the NBA roster minimum of 14.

The organization technically had 14 players before the signing of Meeks, but Jordan Loyd’s two-way contract status limits the amount of time he can spend on the roster, creating the need for the addition of Meeks.

Jodie Meeks drives to the basket past Norman Powell during the second half at Capital One Arena on February 01, 2018. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Subscribe to ‘Inside the Green Room’ with Danny Green

More NBA content on Yahoo Sports

