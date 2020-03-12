Raptors inform players to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Toronto Raptors are among five teams being instructed to self-quarantine amid the pandemic. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raptors players were also issued precautionary tests for coronavirus on Wednesday evening, according to Charania.

The Raptors released the following statement on Thursday morning:

The Toronto Raptors have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/pgDxATKpnt — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) March 12, 2020

Toronto played against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday, and the NBA subsequently suspended the 2019-20 season.

Sources: The Raptors have informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation. Toronto faced Utah and Rudy Gobert on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks have also been instructed to self-quarantine.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of [Wednesday's] schedule of games until further notice,'' the league said in a statement Wednesday. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.''

Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas and other members of the Raptors took part in a charity event at The Ballroom, a bar and bowling alley in Toronto.

norm powell great at basketball.

okay at bowling. pic.twitter.com/H3DLIGhhVf — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) March 11, 2020

