Report: Raptors finalizing trade to acquire Marc Gasol from Grizzlies





The Toronto Raptors are reportedly finalizing an agreement to acquire Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Toronto is planning to send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick to Memphis in exchange for Gasol.

Toronto is planning to send Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to the the Grizzlies for Gasol, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019





Reports of a potential trade between the two teams began to surface on Tuesday, though at the time rumours suggested Raptors guard Kyle Lowry would be included in the package, with Grizzlies guard Mike Conley making his way to Toronto.

Gasol heads north of the border averaging 15.7 points with 8.6 rebounds per game. The Spanish big man, who was averaging 33.7 minutes per game in Memphis, may have to settle into a bench role behind Serge Ibaka at centre.

Valanciunas, who had missed the last 25 games for the Raptors, was scheduled to return to the lineup tonight against the Atlanta Hawks before the trade was announced. The Lithuanian big man heads to Memphis averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds on the season.

Wright, who will become a free agent after the 2019-20 season, is averaging 6.9 points and 2.2 assists this season. His presence on the Raptors roster had become a topic of debate, as Fred VanVleet’s emergence as a quality backup point guard suggested Wright could be expendable.

Miles, also a free agent in 2020, is averaging 5.5 points with a .314 shooting percentage from 3-point range. His shooting woes had become a hot topic among fans of the Raptors, who have struggled with the deep ball in recent weeks.

The Raptors may not be finished with their deadline dealings as they have as many as three roster spots to fill — the team dealt guard Malachi Richardson to the 76ers yesterday for cash considerations.

