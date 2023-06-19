Report: Raptors described as 'frustrating to deal with' by NBA executives

The Raptors are reportedly open to dealing some of their core players, but rival executives are finding it difficult to deal with Toronto's front office.

With the NBA now in its offseason, every team is inundated with its fair share of rumours as they prepare for next season. The Raptors are no different. For them, talk is currently centred around disgruntled executives reportedly complaining about how Toronto is frustrating to negotiate with, as well as the looming fate of Fred VanVleet.

Teams don’t like dealing with the Raptors

Despite Masai Ujiri being universally recognized as one of the best executives in the league, reports have come out saying that he — as well as the rest of the front office — are frustrating to deal with, according to the Action Network's Matt Moore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Opposing front offices reportedly were exasperated by the Raptors’ attempts to get “blood from a stone” in any deal they were negotiating, with Moore emphasizing the steep asking price Toronto is demanding to acquire forward O.G. Anunoby. When asked why they continue to engage in trade talks with Toronto, one source said it’s because “there are only 29 teams to work with.”

VanVleet to command north of $30 million

With Fred VanVleet opting out of his $22.8 million player option for next season and becoming an unrestricted free agent, a report by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto claims that the star guard could command upwards of $30 million in free agency this summer.

Although this doesn’t necessarily rule the Raptors out of the VanVleet sweepstakes, it is an uptick in price that was previously reported. Initially, pundits surmised that the former All-Star would seek a salary of up to $30 million, but not exceeding that mark.

Nonetheless, the team’s general manager, Bobby Webster, remains steadfast in his pursuit to re-sign VanVleet — as well as other key free agents.

“We want all Fred, Gary [Trent Jr.], and [Jakob Poeltl] back. I think it’s been clear from the end of the season and the team’s play toward the end of the year,” Webster said on TSN’s First Up. “We have conversations with them but can’t have the official conversations until July 1.”

When asked if retaining VanVleet is a priority, Webster didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Hundred percent,” Webster said. “Always in communication with Fred and his agent. … Obviously, he’s earned the right to be a free agent. He’s been with us forever. Great relationship and, yeah, hope to continue that.”

The Raptors are reportedly open to dealing some of their core players, but rival executives are finding it difficult to deal with Toronto's front office. (Canadian Press)

Siakam is easier to trade for than Anunoby

Pascal Siakam and Anunoby remain the team’s two most salient trade pieces. However, it turns out that Toronto is less willing to part ways with Anunoby, despite Siakam being an All-NBA level performer the past few seasons.

“Speaking of Anunoby, there is a growing sense among executives who have called the Raptors (albeit with some caution) that Pascal Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently,” Moore reported.

Anunoby, 25, is coming off a career year. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a league-leading 1.9 steals per contest. Moreover, he made the NBA’s Second All-Defensive Team. He will likely be on an expiring contract next season because he is expected to decline his $20 million player option for the 2024-2025 campaign. This puts Toronto in a precarious spot, as they don’t want to lose him for nothing come next offseason.

Story continues

The Kings are expected to pursue Anunoby in the coming weeks.

Similarly, Siakam will also be a free agent next summer; he is entering the last year of his contract, which is worth $38 million next season. Due to him already being in the midst of his prime, it appears the Raptors want to capitalize on his trade value while it's at an all-time high, compared to Anunoby who is yet to hit his peak. Teams reportedly interested in the 29-year-old are the Blazers and Rockets.

Raptors are interested in trading up for the No. 2 pick

With the NBA Draft taking place this Thursday, Toronto is a team to watch when it comes to moving up in the lottery. In fact, the Raptors are the only team, apart from the Pelicans, “that seem genuinely interested in pursuing the No.2 pick,” Moore also reported. This is due to their zeal for projected top-three pick Scoot Henderson.

The former G-League Ignite guard possesses otherworldly athleticism and is a tantalizing prospect to pair alongside Scottie Barnes. However, any deal for the Hornets’ coveted pick would surely include either Siakam or Anunoby — most likely the latter.