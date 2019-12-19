Report: Raptors C Marc Gasol to miss several weeks with hamstring injury

An injury-riddled Toronto Raptors team got more bad news on Thursday with a report that starting center Marc Gasol will miss significant time with a hamstring injury.

Gasol suffered the injury during Wednesday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that he’s expected to miss several weeks.

Shooting guard Norman Powell also suffered a shoulder injury during that game. His long-term status remains unclear.

Marc Gasol's long-term absence marks the latest injury to hit the Raptors. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Another injury in Toronto

The reigning champion Raptors have dealt with injuries to several key players this season with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka among rotation players to miss significant playing time.

With the Gasol injury, Ibaka will likely see an increased role after recently returning from an ankle injury.

Despite the injuries and the offseason departure of Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors have remained competitive with a 19-8 start thanks in part to the emergence of Pascal Siakam, who continues to elevate his game after his breakout campaign last season.

