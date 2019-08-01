Report: Rangers will buy out Kevin Shattenkirk's contract

The New York Rangers will reportedly buy out the rest of Kevin Shattenkirk's contract. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Rangers will buy out defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk’s contract, according to multiple reports.

Shattenkirk holds a $6.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons. The veteran defenceman also has a modified no-trade clause and a no-movement clause in his current deal, according to CapFriendly.

Once considered on the cusp of becoming one of the NHL’s best offensive defencemen, Shattenkirk’s production has dropped off dramatically over the past two seasons. The 30-year-old posted two goals and 28 points in 73 games with the Rangers in 2018-19.

Shattenkirk signed a four-year, $26.6 million contract with the Rangers in July 2017.

He was named to the NHL All-Star Game during the 2014-15 campaign.

It’s a disappointing end to Shattenkirk’s time with the Rangers but it’s possible he’ll find another team quickly, one that will be willing to view him as a low-risk, high-reward project to revitalize, without having to deal with the cap ramifications.

