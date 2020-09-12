Rams and Cooper Kupp agree to 3-year extension

The Rams are keeping Cooper Kupp around.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles and Kupp have agreed to a three-year extension. The wide receiver was set to be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season. Per NFL Network, the deal could be worth up to $48 million.

Rams and WR Cooper Kupp are finalizing a three-year extension that ties him to Los Angeles through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

The #Rams and WR Cooper Kupp have reached an agreement on a 3-year contract extension worth up to $48M, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Los Angeles has done work the last few days, with Jalen Ramsey going first and now Kupp. Time for football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020

The Rams were adamant that they wanted to sign Kupp to an extension before he reached free agency. The wide receiver has been one of QB Jared Goff’s most reliable targets in his three years with the team.

Kupp had 94 catches for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 as the Rams missed the playoffs following a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2018 season.

Kupp was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He had 62 catches for 869 yards as a rookie and played in just eight games in 2018 because of a knee injury. He had 40 catches for 566 and six scores in that season before he was injured.

His extension means that the Rams will have Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee together through at least the 2021 season. Higbee previously signed a contract extension with the team that’s through the 2023 season.

Kupp’s deal is the second big deal that the cap-strapped Rams have done this week. The Rams signed star CB Jalen Ramsey to an extension on Tuesday and are making him the highest-paid corner in the league.

