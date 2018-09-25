Report: Prosecutors considering possible manslaughter charges for Jordan McNair's death

The death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair has already led to the departure of strength coach Rick Court, administrative leave for head coach D.J. Durkin and multiple investigations of the entire Terrapins football program, but even more consequences could be incoming.

Prosecutors with that State’s Attorney’s Office of Prince George’s County have requested a full version of the report from Maryland’s independent investigation into McNair’s death as they consider “potential criminal charges” for the case, according to a report from USA Today.

McNair died on June 13, 15 days after he collapsed from heat stroke on a Maryland practice field. Per the investigation, it took more than an hour and a half to get McNair into an ambulance after his onset of symptoms. In that span of time McNair reportedly faced “escalating symptoms” and “inadequate” cooling devices.

Prior to the report, Maryland president Wallace Loh had already said the university accepted “legal and moral responsibility” for “mistakes made” by the training staff.

The 124-page report, which was released Friday, determined that the Maryland football training staff did not properly identify or treat McNair’s symptoms as the 19-year-old succumbed to heat stroke and seizures. It also featured multiple pages which were heavily, if not entirely, redacted.

What was redacted from Maryland’s Jordan McNair report?

In total, eight of the 74 pages in the main body of the report from Maryland’s independent investigation in to McNair’s death feature redaction of some kind. The vast majority of that redaction came in a roughly four-page analysis of a new model of athletic treatment, in which a university health center or outside group is put in charge of athletes’ care rather than trainers employed by the school’s athletic department. The entire analysis is redacted.

One wrinkle in the fallout of McNair’s death was the revelation that Loh had rejected a proposal that would have led to the adoption of such a model.

Other major redactions came in the appendices of the report, specifically Appendix I, J and K. Appendix I is a May 2017 memo from Loh to then-athletic director Kevin Anderson, who was later ousted due to a separate scandal, with the subject line “Athletic Trainer Transition.” The entire body of the memo is redacted.

The subject of Appendix J is unknown as the entire text is redacted, while Appendix K is an email from Loh’s chief of staff Michele Eastman to Anderson with the subject line “Athletic Trainer Transition Plan.” The entire email body is redacted.

It is impossible to know what bearing, if any, the redacted info could have on the prosecutors’ decision to pursue charges. It’s understandable that they wish to see the entire available picture before moving ahead one way or the other.

Jordan McNair’s death has led to a total upheaval in the Maryland football program, but more consequences could be incoming. (AP Photo)

What could lead to a conviction in a Jordan McNair criminal case?

According to the USA Today report, a prosecutor’s office spokesman said it was too early to speculate on what charges could be pursued against Maryland staffers.

USA Today also spoke to former State’s Attorney’s Office prosecutor Jennifer Alexander, who said she expects a criminal investigation with a focus on head football athletic trainer Wes Robinson, who was on site for McNair’s death and reportedly yelled “get the (expletive) up” at the suffering athlete, for potential involuntary manslaughter charges.

The burden of proof on such charges, from the report:

“For involuntary manslaughter, it would have to be proven that a person did some unlawful act – or failed to perform a duty – and by doing so acted in reckless and wanton disregard for human life,” said Alexander, who is currently defense attorney at Brassel Alexander. “Robinson’s comments were aggressive, but did it meet that standard? In hindsight, his statements were disturbing at best and speaks to the whole culture of Maryland football.”

Not the only legal consequences for Maryland

While potential criminal charges are likely more worrying for the potentially negligent Maryland staffers, another major dagger hanging over their heads is the possibility of a civil suit that McNair’s family could file.

Such a case would face a far lower burden of proof, from “beyond a reasonable doubt” to a “preponderance of evidence” (essentially a 51 percent chance of guilt). With so many mistakes by the Maryland staff already reported, the school could face significant financial consequences in a potential lawsuit.

