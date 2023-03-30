Report projects positive 2023 for Sudbury economy

Local Journalism Initiative
·4 min read

Despite rising inflation and high interest rates, a new report from the Conference Board of Canada is projecting a positive 2023 for Sudbury’s economy.

In its report on Greater Sudbury, the Conference Board's economists found that overall the city will likely continue to recover and progress from pandemic lockdowns, while major industries enjoy a steady uptick in demand.

"I have to say, nickel is front and centre," said senior economist Robin Wiebe. "It always is. It's a commodity that will be in demand in the future because electric vehicle batteries need nickel. It really is as simple as that. And Sudbury produces a lot of nickel."

Sudbury has enjoyed a steady growth in its global reputation, as the city’s big miners like Vale have continued drawing the interest of international corporations during the EV boom.

Vale's multi-million dollar expansion of the Copper Cliff Mine, as well as a long-term contract to provide nickel for Tesla's EV batteries, are just two examples of projects expected to have a positive impact on the city's overall economy.

"They're planning to spend more money and that's just one of those indicators of the future, of how big companies internationally are seeing Sudbury," said Wiebe.

But with those expansions, and an ongoing labour shortage across several local skilled trades, Sudbury is going to need to bring in more workers.

According to Wiebe, migration to Sudbury is already and the rise and expected to continue growing through 2023.

"The federal government has high immigration targets," said Wiebe. "That's boosted international migration to most of the cities we looked at. I looked at five cities and all of them, including Sudbury, saw much higher immigration by a wide margin than they previously had."

In 2022, just fewer than 1,200 people from other countries immigrated to the city, a four-year high. That’s four times as many as the annual average of just 320 international migrants over the last 20 years.

While Sudbury has seen net-negative migration numbers from Canadian cities outside of Ontario, movement to Sudbury from across the province has held steady for the last six years, and could grow as Canadians try to cut costs.

"People are able to work remotely, and some people have moved up to Sudbury from more densely populated and expensive areas down in southern Ontario," he said. "They potentially see more affordable housing. Sudbury also has particular skills that are needed, for mining and other industries, which can be attractive for many workers."

When it comes to the housing market, Sudbury remains more affordable and more balanced than other major cities. That's despite the high interest rates and lower sales as sellers keep their homes off the market.

"The basic reason why the market remains balanced locally is that listings have fallen with the sales," said Wiebe. "Determining the market balance requires assessment of both sales and listings. If listings stayed the same and sales fell, then it would be a buyers markets, but the listings have not stayed the same; they've fallen pretty sharply too."

While this means the average home prices have remain more stable for Sudbury compared to other areas, Wiebe said it's unclear just how long that stability will last.

"I think there's a bit of a standoff between sellers and buyers right now," said Wiebe. "Potential sellers look at the market and say the market’s soft; I'm not going to list my house right now because it's going to recover and I'm going to get more later. Meanwhile, buyers are saying the prices have to come down and we're not willing to pay as much for a house as we might have five or six months ago. So they're kind of feeling each other out and waiting to see who's going to play first."

This stalemate has lasted for months already, according to Wiebe. The question, he said, is which side can hold out until the market recovers, with interest rates not forecasted to go down until at least 2024.

"There's a lot of moving parts right now."

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

