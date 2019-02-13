Report: President Trump Has Room-Sized Golf Simulator Installed at White House

Within the last few weeks, President Donald Trump had a room-sized “golf simulator” game installed at the White House, the Washington Post reports.

The simulator reportedly allows the President to play virtual rounds at courses all over the world by hitting a ball into a large video screen. It's an upgrade of an older and less sophisticated simulator that had been installed under President Obama.

A White House official told the Post that the new system and it's installation cost about $50,000, which Trump personally paid for. The game was installed in his personal quarters.

The official added that Trump has not used his new simulator since the installation. Although Trump has yet to test out his new indoor set up, the President has still played on an outdoor course "about 139 times as president," according to The Post. Most of his tee times have been at one of his 16 own golf clubs.

He was most recently seen playing alongside golf legends Tiger Woods at Jack Nicklaus at his course in Jupiter, Fla. Trump tweeted a photo of the trio on Saturday, Feb. 2he Associated Press added that both Nicklaus and Woods are "regular golf partners" of the President.

Nicklaus has the most major championships in golf history with 18. Woods is second on the all-time list with 14. Trump's reported handicap is 2.8.