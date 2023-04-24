Report: Police issue arrest warrant for Nate Diaz after New Orleans street fight

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nate Diaz following a physical altercation Friday in New Orleans that was captured on video.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault. According to an online inmate search, Diaz is not in custody at the time of publication.

In the video, Diaz was seen choking a man, Rodney Peterson, unconscious with a standing guillotine and dropping him on the ground.

The man, who many, including UFC president Dana White, said looked like YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, showed off an alleged injury to the back of his head in a follow-up video.

The scuffle appeared to be part of a bigger brawl on Bourbon Street, that was captured on separate videos and involved Netflix star Chase DeMoor, who Diaz threw a water bottle at during the boxing event earlier in the night.

If found guilty, Diaz could face up to eight years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, which is the penalty in Louisiana for second-degree assault.

Diaz, 38, nor his representatives, have yet to comment publicly on the matter. He is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie