Report: PGA Tour supports removing secondary-cut rule, reducing cut size to top 65

The PGA Tour reportedly supports removing the secondary-cut rule and shrinking the cut size to the top 65 players and ties each week. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour appears to be ready to remove its secondary-cut rule.

After already gaining preliminary approval from the Tour’s policy board to remove the secondary-cut and reduce the cut size, the player advisory council showed support for both rule changes at its meeting last month at the Wells Fargo Championship, according to the Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Currently, the top 70 players and all ties make the cut each week on the PGA Tour. If 78 or more players make the cut, a secondary-cut is then implemented after 54 holes to cut the field down to the 70-player mark.

The new measure would do away with the secondary-cut completely. It would also reduce the cut size to the top 65 players and ties.

According to the Golf Channel, the player advisory council also looked at adjusting the purse breakdown with a reduced cut size. It looked at two options, either giving a higher percentage of the purse each week to the winner, or giving a higher percentage to the rest of the field. The council supported giving 20 percent of the purse to the winner, 2 percent more than is currently given each week, per the report.

If the measures are approved at the next policy board meeting — which is scheduled for June 24 at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands — the new rules will be implemented for next season.

More from Yahoo Sports: