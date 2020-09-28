Report: Pelicans, 76ers reach out to Doc Rivers shortly after Clippers separation

The Los Angeles Clippers shocked the NBA on Monday by parting ways with longtime head coach Doc Rivers.

There stands a decent chance the NBA coaching veteran won’t be out of work for long. According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, both the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans reached out to Rivers within an hour of the news breaking.

Rivers, 58, coached the Clippers for seven seasons and has been a head coach in the NBA since 1999 when he started his coaching career with the Orlando Magic. In between he coached the Boston Celtics for nine seasons, leading them to the 2008 NBA championship.





