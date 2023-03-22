Report: Paul George sustained sprained right knee, Clippers to reevaluate in 2-to-3 weeks
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George went in for imaging Wednesday after he had to be helped off the court during the fourth quarter of a Tuesday night loss the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the forward has a sprained right knee and will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks.
