Report: Paul George sustained sprained right knee, Clippers to reevaluate in 2-to-3 weeks

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will be out for at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George went in for imaging Wednesday after he had to be helped off the court during the fourth quarter of a Tuesday night loss the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the forward has a sprained right knee and will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks.

ESPN Sources: After imaging today, Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jgYytDarfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023

