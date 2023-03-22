Report: Paul George sustained sprained right knee, Clippers to reevaluate in 2-to-3 weeks

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·1 min read
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game agains the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will be out for at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George went in for imaging Wednesday after he had to be helped off the court during the fourth quarter of a Tuesday night loss the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the forward has a sprained right knee and will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks.

This story will be updated.

