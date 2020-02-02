Report: Patriots willing to pay Tom Brady $30 million to keep him in New England, Raiders also interested

The New England Patriots will pull out all the stops to keep Tom Brady. The team is reportedly willing to pay Brady $30 million per season to stay in New England, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team could be feeling pressure from other franchises. A couple teams have reportedly shown interest in Brady, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Given what the 42-year-old Brady has accomplished throughout his career, it’s no surprise teams would be lining up to bring in the future Hall of Famer. Brady, however, cannot officially entertain offers until free agency begins in March.

While it seems unfathomable that Brady would leave the Patriots, the possibility seems real for the first time in his career. A clause in Brady’s contract stipulates the Patriots cannot place the franchise tag on him, meaning the team can’t stop Brady from reaching the free-agent market.

A few teams would benefit from signing Brady, but the Raiders remain one of the most intriguing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With the team moving to Las Vegas, Brady would give the Raiders a marquee signing to sell tickets. He would also pair with some talented skill position players, including Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams. Brady and Raiders coach Jon Gruden reportedly have a good relationship, according to Schefter.

All of this, of course, could be rendered moot if Brady wants to remain in New England. If the team is willing to pay him $30 million per year, perhaps that’s enough to keep Brady around.

But on the off chance Brady is serious about testing the market, the Raiders will at least make a run at him. While Raiders fans can get excited about that possibility, the Raiders won’t be the only team vying for Brady’s services.

