Report: Patriots to sign K Kai Forbath for Texans showdown after Nick Folk has appendectomy

After depending on one kicker since 2011, the New England Patriots will look to their fourth of the season on Sunday.

New England announced on Thursday that an appendectomy will keep Nick Folk out of Sunday’s AFC showdown against the Houston Texans before ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Patriots will sign veteran kicker Kai Forbath.

The Patriots placed longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski on inured reserve in October after season-ending hip surgery. Mike Nugent replaced Gostkowski before the the Patriots replaced him with Folk after four games.

Kai Forbath will reportedly kick for the Patriots against the Texans. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Patriots expect Folk back soon

The Patriots expect Folk will return after missing one or two games.

Forbath, a seven-year veteran, last kicked in the NFL when he played in three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, making four-of-five attempts.

In his last full season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Forbath connected on 32-of-38 field goal attempts and 34-of-39 extra points.

