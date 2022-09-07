Report: Pat McAfee to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' permanently this season

Pat McAfee is headed to GameDay.

McAfee will be joining ESPN’s “College GameDay” as a full-time member for the rest of the season, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

The former punter-turned-host will make his official debut on the show on Saturday in Austin, where “College GameDay” will be ahead of Texas’ battle with No. 1 Alabama.

McAfee will continue to host “The Pat McAfee Show” and work with WWE on Fox. He has appeared on “College GameDay” in the past, and has agreed to start working on alternative broadcasts for college games on ESPN 2. Per Marchand, McAfee has talked with Amazon about joining its “Thursday Night Football” coverage during the NFL season this fall, too, but he has not reached any deal.

McAfee is currently in the middle of a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel.

Neither ESPN nor McAfee confirmed the news or offered comment, but McAfee hinted at an announcement on Twitter. It’s unclear what McAfee’s role with the show will be.

My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I’d be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do.



Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland.



Have a great night beautiful people.



I appreciate u all more than u could imagine pic.twitter.com/xXD4AgiPzG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

Both ESPN’s “College GameDay” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be on site in Texas this week for the matchup between the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide. Alabama, which beat Utah State 55-0 last week, is listed as a 20-point favorite on BetMGM .