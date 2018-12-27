Report: Packers Interview Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano for Head Coaching Job

The search for Mike McCarthy's replacement has officially begun in Green Bay.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Packers interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano was also interviewed for the position, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Packers fired McCarthy just hours after the team's Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who came into that matchup with a 2–9 record. Green Bay will miss the playoffs for the second straight season and for the first time with a healthy Aaron Rodgers since 2008. The Packers promoted Joe Philbin to interim head coach, and the team has since gone 2–1.

Caldwell was the Lions' coach from 2014-2017, finishing his tenure with a 36–28 record. He guided Detroit to a playoff berth twice in his last three years. Caldwell also coached the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2011 and tallied a 26–22 record during that stint.

In his six seasons as the Colts' head coach, Pagano posted a 53–43 regular-season record and was 3–3 in the postseason. He was fired in 2017 after going 4–12.

Pagano joined NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on "Rapsheet and Friends" to talk about the potential of returning to an NFL sideline.

"Knowing what I know now, having a chance to sit back and reflect and evaluate a lot of things that we did both good and bad, now you have an opportunity to hopefully—if you have another opportunity, whether it's a head coach, a coordinator or assistant coach, it doesn't matter," Pagano said. "I just love coaching. I love competing. I love the players. I love the coaches. I love the camaraderie, the competition, games, that's what you really miss.

"I'll end up where I'm supposed to end up," Pagano added. "And if nothing happens, nothing happens. I'm good, I'm blessed, I'm better for my six years in Indy. Again, like I said, I have no regrets. Again, whatever happens, happens."