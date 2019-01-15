Report: Packers hire fired Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to work with Aaron Rodgers

In November, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the heels of a seven-game losing streak in the midst of a miserable season on offense.

Now Hackett will reportedly be working with Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hackett will join new head Matt LaFleur as the Green Bay Packers‘ offensive coordinator.

Another puzzling hire for Packers

Mark that as the second stunning hire the Packers have made as they look to take advantage of the twilight of Rodgers’ prime after several disappointing seasons in the Mike McCarthy era.

But as teams have consistently looked to young offensive-minded coaches during this NFL offseason, maybe the Hackett hire shouldn’t come as such a surprise.

As the Packers roll the dice on another coaching hire, it’s hard not to wonder if they’re failing Aaron Rodgers in the twilight of his prime. (Getty)

LaFleur, Hackett have mixed results as coaches

The Packers hired LaFleur, the 39-year-old former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator who oversaw a 2018 unit in Nashville that fielded the NFL’s 25th-ranked offense and saw quarterback Marcus Mariota throw for 180.6 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

Green Bay appears to be leaning on LaFleur’s prior experience, which included working as the coordinator for the league-leading 2017 Los Angeles Rams offense under Sean McVay.

But it’s not exactly a résumé that screams “hire me” to work with one of the greatest quarterback talents to every play.

Hackett upgrades from Bortles to Rodgers

Hackett, 38, oversaw a Jaguars unit that averaged 17.9 points per game — good for 28th best in the league — before he lost his job. Of course he was working with Blake Bortles, so some leeway has to be considered when applying judgment.

Hackett, like LaFleur, has also seen more successful stints than his most recent, as the Jaguars averaged 26.1 points per game the year prior under his stead.

Before starting with the Jaguars in 2016, Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.

As the Packers are rolling the dice on a pair of offensive coaches with mixed-bag résumés, it’s hard not to wonder if they’re continuing to fail Rodgers after holding on to McCarthy several years too long.

