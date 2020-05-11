Report: Owners approve '20 season model, will send to players

MLB owners approved a plan on Monday to start the 2020 season, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported.

The proposal will be sent to the Major League Players Association for approval as soon as Tuesday, he said.

While MLB has not released the specifics of the plan, USA Today reported that the proposal called for teams to share at least 48 percent of revenue with players this season.

As optimism rises about playing in 2020 -- the proposal on the table includes an 82-game schedule -- financial variables loom as a central concern on all sides.

Also included in the proposal is a loose schedule outline that calls for spring training to resume in June and MLB Opening Day to occur between July 1-4. Teams would have the option of hosting spring training at their home parks or returning to offseason sites they utilize in either Arizona or Florida.

The report also pointed to other measures on the proposal, including universal use of the designated hitter throughout MLB, and an extra round in the playoffs.

The season was scheduled to start March 26 but was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Today cited MLB officials, who said they were preparing to lose 40 percent of their gross revenue from ticket sales, concessions and parking.

The revenue-sharing model used in the NBA (49 percent to 51 percent) and NFL (48 percent) never has been applied to Major League Baseball.

Players pushed for revenue sharing since they already face a steep pay cut if only half of the season is played.





--Field Level Media