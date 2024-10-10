Report outlines need for employment lands in King Township

To address King’s growth over the next 25 years, staff has been asked to create intensification and employment land targets.Council, at its recent meeting, directed staff to prepare final population, housing and employment forecasts, by village, to 2051. Staff will also explore higher Employment Area targets and intensification targets for each village, Employment Area, Designated Greenfield Area (DGA), and Built-Up Area (BUA). Staff will report back to council later this fall. The Township retained Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. to prepare Growth Management and Employment Land Strategies to inform the Official Plan Review and the Township’s land needs to 2051. By 2051 the Township is expected to grow to 51,000 people, 17,400 households, and 17,700 jobs. The Phase 1 Report concludes that Schomberg and King City are expected to build out by 2051, and that Nobleton will have a deficit of 8 hectares of residential land, and a 21 net hectare deficit of employment lands by 2051. Staff pointed out the Employment Area forecast set out for the Township in the Phase 1 Report is not intended to be a constraint, and King has the ability to exceed this target. In early 2024, the Township retained Watson to prepare the Growth Management (GMS) and Employment Land (ELS) Strategies. The Strategies are intended to support and inform the Township’s Official Plan Review, which will guide growth in King to 2051. They provide an assessment of existing conditions and King’s long-term potential for growth, as well as population, housing, and employment forecasts for each of the Township’s villages and, land needs analyses. The Official Plan review was initiated following a special council meeting in September of 2023. In accordance with Section 26 of the Planning Act, Municipalities are required to update their Official Plans no later than 10 years after coming into effect and every five years thereafter. Municipalities are also required to bring their Official Plans into conformity with the Official Plan of their upper-tier municipality within one year of approval. The York Region Official Plan 2022 was approved, subject to modifications, by the Province in November 2022 and further modified by Provincial Bills 150 and 162 in December 2023 and February 2024, respectively. When King’s Official Plan Review was initiated in 2023, the Township was required to conform to the York Region Official Plan within one year. However, provincial legislative changes out York Region as an upper-tier without planning responsibilities and established that relevant sections of the York Region Official Plan that apply to King now constitute an official plan of the Township. This plan remains in effect until King revokes it or amends it. The Township’s current Official Plan, Our King, was adopted in September 2019, approved by York Region in September 2020, and is now due for an update to conform to and integrate the relevant policies of the York Region Official Plan, 2022. Our King establishes a comprehensive set of policies to provide direction and set the framework for managing growth, land use and infrastructure decisions within the Township to the 2031 planning horizon. Through this Official Plan Review, the updated Our King will contemplate a planning horizon of 2051. Since Our King was adopted, a number of changes have occurred at the provincial and regional levels that impact how the Township should plan for its future. Updates have been made to the Planning Act, the Provincial Policy Statement (PPS, 2020), A Place to Growth – The Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe (Growth Plan), the Greenbelt Plan, the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan (ORMCP), and the Region’s Official Plan (YROP). Further, as of July 1, 2024, York Region became an upper-tier municipality without planning responsibilities under the Planning Act, and as of Oct. 20, additional changes will come into effect for Ontario’s planning framework, including: The Growth Plan and PPS, 2020, will both be repealed and replaced by the Provincial Planning Statement (PPS, 2024). A consequential administrative amendment to the Greenbelt Plan will come into effect so that the policies of the PPS 2020 and Growth Plan will continue to apply where the Greenbelt Plan refers to them. The new definition of “area of employment” in the Planning Act will come into effect. These changes in Ontario’s planning framework have implications for the Growth Management and Employment Land Strategies, which have been assessed and considered through the Phase 1 Report prepared by Watson. To support the development of the Phase 1 Report, a virtual public open house was held on the Growth Management Strategy in May 2024 which had over 60 attendees. In addition, targeted consultation in the form of one-on-one meetings were held with business owners and employment landowners to inform the Employment Land Strategy. A public open house was recently held on Sept. 16, to present the findings of the Phase 1 Report and seek community feedback on its conclusions. A consultation summary detailing what was heard through all the consultation sessions will be prepared and included in the next Report to Council in October 2024. Based on the June 2024 forecast, the Region is forecast to accommodate a total of 2.064 million residents and 989,200 jobs by 2051. The Region also prepared growth allocations for each of the lower-tier municipalities, including King, starting from 2021 with a forecast to 2051. The Report from Watson breaks the forecast down into 5-year increments from 2021 to 2051. The following summarizes the Region’s forecast for the Township: The Township’s population is forecast to increase to 51,000 in 2051. The number of residential dwellings in the Township is projected to increase by 8,400 units by 2051 to approximately 17,400 households. King’s employment is forecast to increase to 17,700 jobs in 2051. In addition to the municipal growth allocations, the Region also identified intensification targets, greenfield densities, Employment Area densities and other growth management considerations which have been explored through Watson’s Phase 1 Report. Based on forecasts, the Township will require approximately 8,390 new households by 2051, or 280 new households annually. The report finds that over the long-term, housing demand is anticipated to gradually shift away from single/semi-detached units towards townhouses and low- and medium-rise apartment dwellings, largely driven by housing affordability and increased demand associated with the Township’s growing seniors population. The Report finds that over the 2021 to 2051 forecast period, new housing development is forecast to comprise 34% low-density, 22% medium density (townhouses) and 44% high density (apartment) units. However, even with this shift the total housing base is expected to remain predominantly low-density dwellings. The report also allocates the Township-wide forecast population and housing by Village and, to the rural areas. The allocation of new households is forecast as follows: 68% to be accommodated in King City; 28% to be accommodated in Nobleton, and 4% to be accommodated in Schomberg. A small portion (approximately 1%) will be in the rural areas. In terms of overall population growth, King City is forecast to be the largest Village in 2051. Community Area Lands are comprised of the Township’s three villages. or Nobleton, the Community Area Lands are more specifically the lands within the Nobleton Urban Area rather than the village boundary. The majority of growth (52%) is anticipated to be accommodated through intensification, primarily within the BUAs of the villages, however, this will be subject to enhancements in water and wastewater servicing capacities. Community Area Lands also include population related employment, (i.e., office, retail and commercial uses). An assessment of the Township’s commercial needs is under way and will be presented as part of the Phase 2 Report from Watson. The deficit in Nobleton has been identified after including the additional 20 hectares of lands currently designated for employment in Nobleton (Pre-Brick Official Plan/Zoning By-law Amendment Applications) which are proposed to be converted to Community Area. While a deficit is forecast for Nobleton, the King City and Schomberg designated greenfield areas are anticipated to be fully built out over the forecast period, assuming sufficient servicing capacity is available to support the growth. In addition to the land deficit, the Phase 1 Report concludes with the following observations for the Growth Management Strategy: More than half the Township’s housing growth over the forecast period is to be accommodated through intensification within the built-up area. Achieving this intensification target will require a larger proportion of higher-density development than what has occurred previously. If the intensification target is not realized, greater emphasis will be placed on the greenfield areas to accommodate growth, which may require additional greenfield lands and/or higher densities on greenfield lands. With the changes to the planning framework proposed through the 2024 PPS, urban expansions are allowed for up to a 30-year horizon from the date of the approval of the Official Plan. As additional land needs will likely arise between 2051 and 2056, there is an opportunity to consider these needs through this Official Plan Review. Exceeding the employment forecasts for the Township would ultimately increase the land needs by 2051; By 2051 it is forecast that the Township will need an additional 21 net hectares of Employment Lands within Nobleton. King City and Schomberg’s Employment Areas are forecast to fully build out within the 2051 planning horizon. The report also noted that an urban boundary expansion for Nobleton (into the Nobleton Village Reserve) represents the best opportunity to establish a new Employment Area. Council has directed staff to prepare final population, housing and employment forecasts; final intensification and density targets; identify potential locations for urban boundary expansions; and explore the option of a higher employment area target, based on all council and public comments received. A report to council is slated for Oct. 28 to present the density and intensification targets for each village, Employment Area, Designated Greenfield Area (DGA), and Built-Up Area (BUA).

Mark Pavilons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, King Weekly Sentinel