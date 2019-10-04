Report: Oklahoma kicker under Title IX investigation for alleged assault against girlfriend

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland missed the Sooners' Week 5 win over Texas Tech. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland is reportedly under Title IX investigation for an alleged incident the same night he was arrested for public intoxication.

Per the Oklahoman, the Title IX investigation stems from an assault allegation by his girlfriend, also an Oklahoma student. Sutherland was arrested early on Sept. 21 by Norman (Okla.) Police. Per the arrest affidavit, Sutherland’s girlfriend said a “short physical and verbal altercation” happened. Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely by the team.

From the Oklahoman:

"During contact with the female party she stated a short physical and verbal altercation occurred," the affidavit states. "I did not observe any injuries on her person. The female subject stated her boyfriend was Calum Sutherland. From information obtained by the victim and uninvolved witnesses it was believed Calum was extremely intoxicated and there was a high likelihood he was going to return back to the apartments and continue to cause problems."

A Title IX complaint can be filed independently of any criminal charges. Title IX investigations are conducted by the school and the person accused can be disciplined if it’s found that it was more likely than not that the allegation occurred.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks missed some summer activities after a woman filed a Title IX complaint against him alleging that he was violent toward her. No criminal charges were filed, and Brooks was reinstated to the team in July after he was cleared in the Title IX investigation.

Oklahoma was off the weekend that Sutherland was arrested. He did not play in the Sooners’ game against Texas Tech in Week 5. The sophomore was 23-of-23 on PAT attempts and 2-of-4 on field-goal attempts before missing the Tech game.

