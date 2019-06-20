Report: Oilers inquired about Petr Mrazek's negotiation rights

It looks like Ken Holland is aiming to reunite with Petr Mrazek.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Edmonton Oilers have inquired about the negotiations rights for Mrazek, who is coming off a bounce-back season with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018-19.

LeBrun notes that the Hurricanes are holding out hope to re-sign Mrazek themselves, which might be why the Oilers haven’t forked over an asset, or assets, to earn exclusivity with the netminder just yet, but the deadline is soon approaching.

Working in tandem with Curtis McElhinney, Mrazek posted some of the best numbers of his career in Carolina. He won 23 times in 40 starts, submitting a .914 save percentage and four shutouts.

Holland drafted Mrazek 141st overall in 2010. He spent parts of six up-and-down seasons in Detroit before he was dealt to Philadelphia for a pair of draft picks as part of the Red Wings’ teardown.

The Oilers have a desperate need for a capable goaltender this summer. Mikko Koskinen is the lone netminder under contract for next season, and he could certainly use some support after a difficult first full year back in the NHL.

