Oilers name Dave Tippett head coach

Dave Tippett is expected to be named as the next coach of the Edmonton Oilers. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

The Edmonton Oilers’ painstaking search for their next head coach is over.

Dave Tippett was officially named Edmonton’s new bench boss on Tuesday after signing a three-year deal with the team.

Tippett last served as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes (2009-17) where the team missed the playoffs during his final five seasons with the organization. The 57-year-old also coached the Dallas Stars from 2002-09, steering the team to the conference finals in 2007-08.

Edmonton dismissed Ken Hitchcock after the 2018-19 season concluded, a miserable campaign where it missed the playoffs. Hitchcock took over for Todd McLellan, who was fired in November.

It’s not an enviable job, but Tippett gets to work with two of the league’s marquee stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, in an effort to turn around the trajectory of the franchise.

