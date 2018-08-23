Report: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants close to finalizing 'record-breaking' deal

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants are reportedly close to finalizing a “record-breaking” new long term deal. (Getty Images)

The wait, it seems, is nearly over.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants have made significant progress on a new deal, and may have it done in time before the start of the regular season.

And, Raanan said, the deal is expected to be “record-breaking.”

The 25-year-old has been looking for a new deal with the Giants all offseason. 10 of the other 12 receivers taken in the first two rounds of the 2014 NFL draft have reached a new deal within the past year, according to the report, and Beckham has long felt he’s well deserving of a higher salary.

Odell seeking a big raise

A report earlier this month said that the Giants wanted to pay Beckham less than $16 million a year, which is what Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins makes. Beckham, naturally, thinks he’s worth more than that — along the lines of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown’s $17 million per year or Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans’ $55 million in total guaranteed money. Brown and Evans are currently the top paid receivers in the league.

Based on his resume, it’s easy to see why. The three-time Pro Bowler has been with the Giants since 2014, when he won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He had 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016 — his last complete season — and is widely considered one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Giants star hasn’t played in preseason

Beckham missed most of last year with a fractured ankle, and has spent the entire offseason rehabbing.

He has yet to play in a preseason game for the Giants this fall, though that’s likely not in an effort to pressure the Giants into a new contract. He showed up to training camp on time, and has sounded very confident that a new deal would get done.

“I definitely think it’s going to work itself out,” Beckham told ESPN last week. “When is it going to happen? You don’t know. That is the business side that is new to me in a sense. This is the first time I’ve ever had to deal with this or go through any of this.

“I believe it will work itself out. It’s a matter of time. just like everything in life, it’s timing.”

The Giants open the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 9.

