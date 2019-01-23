Report: Nowitzki invited to All-Star 3-point contest

In his 21st and perhaps final NBA season, Dirk Nowitzki has reportedly been invited to participate in next month's All-Star 3-point contest.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday that the 40-year-old Dallas Mavericks forward was asked to compete in the Three-Point Contest on Feb. 16, part of the All-Star Weekend festivities at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Nowitzki has competed in the event five times previously, winning the title in 2006 in Houston. He is the only 7-footer ever to win the contest.

Entering the Mavericks' game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Nowitzki ranks 11th in NBA history with 1,930 career 3-point field goals.

--Field Level Media