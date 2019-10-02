Report: No. 1 pick bust Anthony Bennett's NBA comeback derailed by faulty knee

A knee injury will reportedly cost Anthony Bennett a shot at making the Rockets roster. (Getty)

Anthony Bennett’s attempt to return to the NBA will be sidelined by a sore left knee that requires arthroscopic surgery, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Bennett, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is on the Houston Rockets’ training camp roster. The Chronicle reports that the setback with his knee is expected to cost him a chance at making the roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bennett initially thought that he was day-to-day, according to the report, but he will now require a procedure.

Bennett’s disappointing NBA road

Bennett hasn’t played in the NBA since 2017. Many scoffed at the Cavaliers choosing the UNLV forward with the top pick in 2013, and he proved their critics right. Bennett averaged 4.4. points and 3.1 rebounds over four seasons in the league with four different teams, and is arguably the worst No. 1 pick in NBA history.

He has spent the last two seasons playing in the G League, averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with Agua Caliente. The Chronicle reports that he hoped an improved 3-point shot would help me make the Houston roster.

The knee injury marks a big blow to Bennett’s NBA hopes. But at 26 years old, he may see more chances in the future.

More from Yahoo Sports: