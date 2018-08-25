Report: Nick Young arrested after incident with police

Nick Young won his first NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. (Getty)

Nick Young was arrested on Friday night after an incident with police during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.

Young, who remains a free agent after winning his first NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in June, was reportedly pulled over for an ordinary traffic violation in Hollywood. Then, according to TMZ:

We’re told the 33-year-old refused to cooperate with the officers on scene, and so he was arrested for obstruction of justice. One witness tells us … cops took Young out of his vehicle and ordered him up against a wall where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

A witness posted video of Young after the incident to social media:

My homie on Hollywood just seen swaggy p cuffed 💀💀💀 😭💀😂 pic.twitter.com/UT92vuuqp4 — Dundee (@DundeeYT) August 25, 2018





It’s unclear what exactly occurred between Young and the police officer leading to his reported arrest.

Young, affectionately known as Swaggy P, signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal with the Warriors last offseason. He averaged 7.3 points per game off the bench, and played a marginal role as the Warriors swept the Cavs for a third NBA title in four years.

After reported interest over the summer, he remains unsigned.

This story will be updated when more details on Young’s reported arrest are known.

