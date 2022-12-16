Report: NHL considering expanding regular-season schedule to 84 games

Jori Negin-Shecter
·Writer
·3 min read
We may be seeing a lot more Battles of Alberta as soon as next season as the NHL explores changes to its scheduling format. (Reuters)
We may be seeing the Battle of Alberta a lot more often as soon as next season as the NHL reportedly explores changes to its scheduling format. (Reuters)

The NHL schedule could potentially look very different in a year's time.

Sportico reported Thursday that the NHL is looking to potentially increase the number of games played by geographical rivals up to as many as eight times per season next year.

The report further revealed that the decision was being weighed on the basis of a number of potential benefits, namely to ease the travel demands of the NHL schedule and — more importantly — increase revenue across the league.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski provided more clarity on Friday, reporting that the league has discussed expanding the regular season from 82 to 84 games. Although the topic was not discussed at this week's board of governors meetings, it is expected to be on the agenda at the general managers' meeting in March.

By adding two games, the NHL would be able to give divisional rivals four games against each other every year, while also allowing each team to visit every other team at least once. Under the current format, teams play three or four games against division rivals (26 games) and twice against opponents from the other conference (32 games). Each team also currently plays three games against other teams in their conference outside of their division (24 games).

News of the possibility comes just days after league commissioner Gary Bettman shared that the NHL’s salary cap would potentially only be going up by $1 million next season, which was much lower than initially expected. The cap remains stagnant due to an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA that required all escrow debts to be paid off from the pandemic for the salary cap to increase by the $4 million figure that had been floated around. Bettman shared on Tuesday that projections leave the players association with approximately $70 million in escrow for the end of the season.

The decision also comes in the wake of the 2021 COVID-shortened NHL season, which saw teams exclusively play teams within their division for the entirety of the 56-game schedule. While the league would save some money on travel, teams would more importantly project to draw more ticket sales due to the increased number of rivalry games.

New Jersey, for example, drew 12,744 fans per game last season on average. Against their interstate rival New York Rangers, the Devils saw nearly a 25 percent increase in ticket sales, averaging 15,767 in the building during those games.

These latest details present a much more palatable alternative than the initial report on the number of inter-division games. Fans often drew weary of facing the same team up to 10 times during the COVID-shortened season, though the NHL seems unlikely to base their decisions on fan feedback, evidenced by Bettman’s comments on the appeal of digital board ads earlier this week.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season. The 27-year-old Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles, which began the day in third place in the Western Conference. Moore, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, has 107 caree

  • Long COVID patients battle hair loss

    It is estimated 24 million people are currently coping with long COVID, according to Axios. A report by the CDC revealed these long haul cases are connected to more than 3,500 American deaths.

  • Um, [SPOILER] Makes It To 'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross' Final Three

    'The Bachelor' season 27 is just a few weeks away, and fans want to know all the details. Read on for Zach Shallcross' spoilers, courtesy of Reality Steve.

  • How Sunday Night Football's Melissa Stark balances football, four kids and an opportunity few ever get

    Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.

  • Jane Fonda reveals cancer is in remission: 'I am feeling so blessed'

    "The last chemo session was rough," Fonda shared, noting it was "hard to accomplish much of anything."

  • Virtual walk-in clinics may contribute more strain to health-care system, OMA finds

    Virtual-care clinics may be adding pressure to the overwhelmed health-care system, the Ontario Medical Association said Thursday, even as some patients and doctors say they are vital alternatives to an otherwise necessary visit to an emergency room. The OMA comments come as pediatric hospitals, emergency departments and the overall health-care system are struggling to meet the demands of a triple-threat of respiratory syncytial virus, the seasonal flu and COVID-19. "Virtual-only walk-in clinics

  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”: There’s Joy in Dozens of Looks

    Makeup department head Michelle Chung and hair department head Anissa Salazar discuss collaborating on playful and emotional looks for many different versions of the film's characters.

  • Southeast Ontario could see up to 30 cm of snow by Saturday as storm continues east

    TORONTO — Parts of southeastern Ontario could see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning as a pre-winter storm continues its path eastward. Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for eastern regions of Ontario including Ottawa, Kingston and Smiths Falls, with snowfall continuing into early Saturday before tapering off into light flurries. Regions east of Oshawa have been hit with power outages while some school boards have cancelled buses, though schools remain open. O

  • 1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'

    The Greta Gerwig comedy will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

  • 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet had 'mama bear energy' on set of the James Cameron epic

    James Cameron, once again, pushes the boundaries of movie-making technology with Avatar: The Way of Water, and it's worth the 13-year wait.

  • Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. In a joint statement issued Friday, the U.S. actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.” “I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding

  • Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

    NEW YORK (AP) — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S. Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo. Nielsen did not include Spanish-language streaming on Peacock and Telemundo. France's 2

  • NFL injury tracker Week 15: Russell Wilson ruled out with concussion vs. Cardinals after scary hit

    Russell Wilson is out after a concussion, meaning Brett Rypien will start Sunday for the Broncos.

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

  • Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez 'sad' that partner Pat Tabler was let go

    Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is not happy about losing his regular running mate in the booth.

  • Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Missouri tragedy

    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Missouri is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature. The legislation, which passed the Senate on Thursday, directs the U.S. Coast Guard to draft new requirements for amphibious vehicles such as the duck boat that sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed; 14 people survived. Lawmakers incl

  • We've run out of cholera vaccines, WHO official says as disease surges

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The global stockpile of cholera vaccines the World Health Organization helps manage is "currently empty or extremely low", a WHO official said on Friday amid a resurgence of the disease around the world. The U.N. health agency says global fatality rates are rising and there are around 30 countries around the world that have reported cholera outbreaks this year, about a third higher than in a typical year. He was referring to an emergency stockpile held by the International Coordinating Group on vaccine provision that is managed by the WHO and other partners.

  • Raptors' players reportedly drawing interest from long list of teams

    The rest of the NBA is reportedly hoping the Raptors become sellers by the trade deadline.

  • NHL betting: The NHL's most profitable team so far? The Boston Bruins

    Which teams have been making bettors the most money so far this NHL season?

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h