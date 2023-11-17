Report: NFL investigating why Joe Burrow was not listed on Bengals injury report

The NFL is investigating why the Cincinnati Bengals did not list quarterback Joe Burrow on their injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

Burrow left the primetime game after injuring his right wrist. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Bengals, and later deleted, showed the franchise quarterback arriving in Baltimore on Wednesday night wearing what looked like a soft sleeve or brace on his right hand.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said it appeared Burrow sprained his right wrist after falling on it early in the game. Taylor said he was "not aware" of any injury to Burrow's wrist before the game.

The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with its injury report policy, Schefter wrote. Teams can be fined or even lose a draft pick if they violate the policy.

In 2019, the NFL fined the Pittsburgh Steelers $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for violating the league's injury report policy.

The Enquirer reached out to the Bengals for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

